itel launches feature phone with body temperature monitor

Recognising the need for a regular health check for the masses during this COVID-19 pandemic in Tier 3 and below markets, itel has launched it2192T Thermo Edition with body temperature monitoring. Priced at Rs 1,049, it also comes with a text-to-speech feature and supports eight regional input languages.

The phone is equipped with an in-built temperature sensor that enables consumers to monitor their temperature. the Thermo sensor has been placed next to the camera. To use this feature, the user needs to long-press the thermo button on the phone and either place the sensor on the upright palm or touch finger on the sensor. It will give temperature reading in Celsius, which can also be converted into Fahrenheit.

Other than temperature monitoring, itel it2192T Thermo Edition supports text-to-speech feature which lets users hear incoming calls, messages, menu, and even their phonebook. The phone reads out the temperature test results for consumers that makes it more convenient for specially-abled people. And supports eight languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. With the 1,000mAh battery onboard, it can give up to 4 days battery backup with super battery mode. Featuring a 4.5cm display, this keypad feature phone has a rear camera, wireless FM with recording advantage, an auto call recorder to record conversations, LED torch, one-touch mute, and pre-loaded games.

"it2192T Thermo edition comes equipped with a basic health tracking necessity that is of paramount importance during this pandemic. This magical offering from itel mobile is a perfect amalgamation of health and entertainment features for burgeoning masses in Bharat, devoid of both health and entertainment aspect in large. The feature phone is designed to empower its consumers in the entry segment to be more responsible for their health and society at large. With this proposition, itel is working for a bigger cause, aimed at the wellbeing of India," says Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India

itel has been enhancing the consumer experience by adding unique value proposition to its offerings. The itel-Fit series is designed to create awareness amongst the masses in Tier 3 and below cities about their health and wellness, and also aide them with basic health tracking benefit at a very affordable price range.

