Jabra launches wireless earbuds for Rs 15,999

Wireless earbuds are a rage these days. Bluetooth audio company Jabra too has launched earbuds Elite 75t in the Indian market. Claiming to offer premium sound and customizable music experience via Jabra Sound+ app, the wireless earbuds have been priced at Rs 15,999. The Elite 75t will be available across Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and Jabra authorised resellers starting December 27. The Elite 75t will be available in two colours - Titanium Black, and Gold Beige.

The Elite 75t has an ergonomic shape to offer a comfortable fit. It has been designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, says the company. Jabra has developed comfort and fit simulation model based on thousands of ear scans from global users to determine the most optimal 3D shape and size, that fits ears comfortably across a range of users. IP55-rated durability, it comes with a 2-year warranty against dust and water.

Housing 4-microphone call technology along with with Jabra's noise and wind reducing algorithms, the earbuds are said to offer great calling experience. The new earbuds support an array of voice assistants - Alexa, Siri or Google Assistants - for quickly accessing the information such as reading messages, finding events nearby and more. The Elite 75t features Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity with smartphones. Jabra claims that the Elite 75t leverages a lower power platform and connectivity technology from sister company GN Hearing as well as miniaturization know-how built up from four generations of true wireless Elite products. Added in a charging case with support for fast USB-C charging, the Elite 75t is said to have 28 hours of battery backup.

In addition, the Jabra Sound+ app will allow users to choose their voice assistant, customize their music profile with the equalizer, modify how much nearby noise they want to hear (HearThrough), adjust their calls experience, keep track of battery charge, and more.

Dr Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said, "Bringing continuous innovation to the forefront and to enable our customers to experience a truly wireless earbud solution, we are today introducing the Jabra Elite 75t - newest and improved addition to our award-winning Elite range. The wireless earbuds are more comfortable, compact, long-lasting and addresses the changing lifestyle needs of today's on-the-go customers." Clever engineering ensures that the new compact size continues to deliver the fundamentals consumers expect from Jabra, namely - robust connectivity, durability, ease of use and a superior calls and music experience, adds the company.

Priced on the premium size, the Jabra Elite 75t competes against the new Apple AirPods launched earlier this year.

