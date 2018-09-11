Lenovo launches new gaming machines under Legion series

Lenovo has introduced new gaming machines under its gaming sub-brand Legion. After the popularity of its Y-series gaming machines, Lenovo introduced Legion sub-brand last year, which competes against Dell's Alienware and HP's Omen.

Lenovo claims that these new gaming laptops and desktops feature industry-leading design and engineering and deliver the ideal balance between aesthetics and performance.

"With the launch of Legion series last year, we have managed to capture the number three spot with 19.2 per cent market share in hard-core gaming segment and aim to be the market leader in this space," said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director & India PCSD Consumer Leader, Lenovo.

Explaining the ethos of the new machines, he said, "As the gaming community rapidly grows in Asia-Pacific, it is important to cut through the stereotypes to understand what today's gamer really wants: Authenticity and portability. Furthermore, in such a fast-paced environment, devices need to be able to follow consumers wherever their passions take them. It's no longer about housing the latest-generation specs, but also about having an appreciation for purposeful design that is both aesthetically pleasing yet incredibly functional."

In the next few quarters, Lenovo also plans to host a multi-city tournament in association with NVIDIA.

The company claims that these new machines have been designed to address the desires and concerns of gamers. The Y530 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop and is thermally optimised to run cooler and has a full size, white backlit keyboard. The machine has been priced at Rs 85,585 plus taxes. The Y730 features the latest in gaming technology from Intel and NVIDIA, is wrapped in expertly crafted all-aluminium material, has over 16 million colour combinations and effects on the keyboard and has been priced at Rs 96,025 plus taxes. Another machine in the range, T530 Tower desktop houses Intel gaming processors, discrete graphics, DDR4 memory, PCIe SSD storage and dual-channel cooling, all with external red system lighting and will be priced at Rs 86,299 plus taxes.

Legion 730 CUBE features Intel K processing, NVIDIA graphics, an overclocked Corsair memory, a chassis featuring a dual-channel thermal system with RGB system lighting and a transparent top panel. It comes for Rs 1,34,599 plus taxes. The T730 Tower desktop features customisable RGB LED system lighting, a transparent side panel, optional liquid cooling, and extreme processing and graphics power with overclocking options for Rs 1,34,599 plus taxes.