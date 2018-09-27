Mi Air Purifier 2S launched for Rs 8,999

Expanding its product offering in the Indian market, Xiaomi has announced the launch of a slew of products including a new air purifier. The Mi Air Purifier 2S has been priced at Rs 8,999 and will go on sale from September 28, on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon India.

The poor air quality across many cities in the country has surged the demand for air purifiers in the Indian market. Two years ago, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Air Purifier 2 with smart connectivity. Using the Mi Home app, users were able to control the air purifier from almost anywhere in the world.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S continues to have the same design philosophy as the previous model but with many new features. It has an OLED screen at the front that displays the air quality along with the temperature and humidity level. Xiaomi claims that the air purifier can quickly and precisely determine the PM2.5 levels and 0.3m particles in its surroundings. Along with a 360 degree cylindrical filter structure, Mi Air Purifier 2S can suck in air from every direction and delivers a high Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of up to 310 cubic meter per hour - it can circulate clean air entirely for a 21m2 room in just 10 minutes. Although, this air purifier isn't accompanied by a remote control, it can be operated using the Mi Home app, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The OLED display brightness adjusts automatically depending upon the environmental light change. Xiaomi claims it to be a low noise, low power consumption offering energy-saving and features modes such as favourite mode, sleeping mode, automatic mode. According to the recently published TechSci Research report, "India Air Purifiers Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020", air purifiers market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 40 per cent during 2015-20. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of continuously degrading air quality, increasing awareness about air purifiers, rising inclination towards lifestyle oriented products, along with rising health consciousness among consumers. Further, various technological advancements such as development of PhotoCatalytic air purifiers and nanoeG air purification systems, are also propelling growth in India air purifiers market.