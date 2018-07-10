Microsoft announces Surface Go, starting at $399

Expanding its Surface lineup, Microsoft has announced the launch of Surface Go. Marking a new entry point for the Surface devices, the Surface go is a compact, 10-inch tablet starting at $399. The Surface Go seems to be designed to take on the recently launched student-focused Apple iPad 9.7inch with Apple Pencil support that can be connected to all kinds of Bluetooth keyboard.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, in a blog post explains the design idea of the Surface Go by referring it to be the smallest, lightest, and most affordable Surface yet. 'When we designed this device, we had to ask ourselves what people want and need from a 10inch Surface. The answers seem obvious - lightweight, productive, and accessible to more people.'

The Surface Go is a 10-inch tablet weighing 520 grams and is 8.3mm sleek. It features a custom-built high-resolution PixelSense Display that supports Surface Pen with 4098 levels for pressure sensitivity, low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design. The tablet is powered by 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, in a fanless design, and can offer a battery of up to nine hours. Users will be able to run Office apps on this tablet. Just like the Surface Pro tablet, even the Go comes with a built-in kickstand that extends to 165 degrees and comes with ports such as Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 23.1 for data, video and charging, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader for storage expansion. When used in portrait mode, the Surface Go screen is designed to render the page to the scale of most school textbooks, and in landscape mode, it can render pages side by side as if one is holding a paperback book in hand.

The Surface Go WiFi with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage has been priced at $399 and the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $549. Accessories such as the Surface Go Type Cover (black), Surface Go Signature Type C Cover, Surface Mobile Mouse and Surface Pen can be purchased separately for $99, $129, $34.99 and $99, respectively.

To be available for pre-order starting July 10, the Surface Go will be available in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain to start with. There isn't any confirmation on whether the Surface Go will be launched in India anytime soon. The tablet will hit the shelves on August 2.