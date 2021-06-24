Microsoft launches Windows 11: Redesigned layout, start button in centre, much more

Software giant Microsoft on Thursday launched Windows 11, which is the latest version of the firm's iconic Windows Operating System (OS). Windows 11 features a completely redesigned layout with a focus on enhancing its user interface. Microsoft has also made some performance improvements in Windows 11.

Windows 11 features a completely new Start menu and an updated Start button. The Start button, which was always been left-aligned in the older versions, is now at the centre of the taskbar. Microsoft has also redesigned the icons and themes of its OS. Windows 11 has softer visuals with a transparent background that puts focus on what is in the front. For the first time ever, Microsoft has introduced rounded corners for Windows 11. These are also present in iOS and Android devices.

Windows 11 Performance

Windows 11 is generally faster than the older versions of the OS, according to India Today. It is much faster in terms of booting up, browsing the web, running apps and more. This increase in performance speed can be attributed to several optimisations on Windows 11 such as smaller updates that run in the background. Windows 11 is more power-efficient and a lot safer than the older visions of the OS.

Windows 11 Snap Layouts

Windows 11 supports snap layouts that tailors the size of the apps depending on the various modes the latest OS can run. Snap Group Layouts is a feature that will help users remember where their apps are stored. It is particularly useful for those who work using multiple monitors as it ensures smooth switching between apps on several screens.

Improvements for gamers

Through Windows 11, Microsoft has worked to improve the PC gaming experience for players. Windows 11 comes with Auto HDR that adds dynamic range (HDR) to many DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games.

This time around, Microsoft has integrated its Teams application directly into its latest Windows. Windows 11 users will be able to access Microsoft Teams using just the taskbar. Microsoft has improved Windows Widgets and has introduced new touch gestures for Windows 11.

Also Read: After Zoom, Microsoft tweaks Teams for hybrid work

Also read: India's hybrid work paradox: Employees seek WFH but also want to meet team