Microsoft unveils dual-screen devices to enhance productivity and portability

Bringing productivity to smaller and more portable form factors, Microsoft has unveiled two new dual-screen devices along with a wide range of Surface devices at its hardware event in New York. Referring to the dual-screen devices as a new era of mobile creativity, the Surface Neo and Surface Duo will be optimised for multi-task, helping people to get more done on the go.

The ethos behind Surface has been to remove the conflict between the tablet and the laptop. "What started as an effort to create the two-in-one evolved into a full line of products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal. We know that to be your best, you need devices that adapt to you to help you accomplish your goals. These new products are about empowering you to be your most productive, and your most creative," says Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft.

Comprising two nine-inch screens connected with a 360-degree full-friction hinge, the Surface Neo dual-screen device is built for productivity on Windows 10X. When opened, it will have a full-size 13-inch display in the thinnest LCD and will run full productivity apps with a removable keyboard and compatibility with Surface Pen and Bluetooth mouse. The Surface Duo, on the other hand, is Microsoft's foldable smartphone with support for Microsoft productivity experiences and Android apps. It will feature two paper-thin 5.6-inch screens that unfold to 8.3 inches and can be used in a variety of modes. Unlike other Surface devices announced that will be available shortly, these two won't be available until 2020 holiday season.

Along with dual-screen devices, Microsoft has announced five new Surface devices. There are three new additions to the Surface Laptop focussing on performance and design, which are available for pre-order in select countries. Consumers will have the option to pick the Surface Laptop 3 in 13.5-inch or 15-inch size, priced starting $999 and $1999, respectively. Microsoft claims them to be twice as fast with the same slim design and all-day battery life, which comes with 10th Generation Intel Core processor. The new Surface Laptop 3 15-inch features a larger screen with AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor, a keyboard with full 1.33mm key travel and 20 per cent larger glass trackpad. Fast charging support will add 80 per cent charge in about an hour. The two new additions to the versatile 2:1 Pro series are Surface Pro 7 or the brand new ultra-mobile Surface Pro X. The Surface Pro 7 has got the 10th Generation Intel Core processor, USB-A and USB-C along with an all-day battery. Pushing the Pro line, the Surface Pro X is housed in a sleek and light machine. The new Microsoft SQ1 processor codesigned with Qualcomm brings 2 teraflops of graphics processing power and is claimed to be the fastest Qualcomm processor ever created for a PC. With 33 per cent thinner bezels, it offers a vibrant 13-inch edge-to-edge touch screen in the chassis of a 12-inch device. There is a new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard that includes pen docking for secure storage and charging for the new Slim Pen. Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 and Surface Pro X starts at $999.

Surface Earbuds priced at $249 is another interesting device from Microsoft. It features an intuitive touch and voice controls for music, calls and more. Microsoft says it can instantly play Spotify from Android phone with a triple tap on either earbud. Screen-free integration with Office 365 will allow access to Outlook calendar and email with voice (in the US) and users will get live, on-screen captions and translations in PowerPoint.

Also Read: Single-screen cinemas are shutting down, but there are still not enough multiplexes

Also Read: IRCTC IPO subscribed nearly 5 times on last day, receives bids for over 9 crore shares

Also Read: Action back in the SME IPO mart, but second line of investors missing