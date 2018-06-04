Motorola launches Moto G6, Moto G6 Play in India at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively

Motorola launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. The devices will go on sale from midnight tonight. The Moto G6 starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant. The Moto G6 Play is priced at Rs 11,999 and will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Both devices are priced in the mid-range segment. While the Moto G6 seems like a competent mid-range with a dual camera setup, the Moto G6 Play focuses on the basics like battery life and bigger screen experience.

Moto G6

Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch FullHD+ IPS screen which has a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset. Compared to other devices in this segment, the Moto G6 comes with a slightly weaker chipset. However, what the device lacks in power, it hopes to compensate with its camera. The Moto G6 comes with a dual-camera setup, one 12megapixel sensor and the other is a 5megapixel sensor. The front snapper is a 16megapixel sensor which comes with a front flash. The Moto G6 camera has special features like spot colour and selective focus.

The phone extracts power from a 3,000mAH battery. The phone gets Motorola's Turbo Charger which the company claims will replenish the battery for hours in just a few minutes of charge. The device is available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is priced at Rs 13,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 15,999. The Moto G6 is an Amazon exclusive and will go on sale from June 5. '

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play is focused on an audience that requires or prefers a strong battery life on their phone. The device comes with a mammoth 4000mAh battery. The device has a 5.7-inch screen. Since the screen comes with an HD+ resolution, it helps with preserving the battery life of the phone.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset that will either be coupled with 3GB RAM. The modest chipset will also aid with the battery life. However, Motorola is launching the device with just 32GB internal storage and 3GB of RAM. However, the memory can be expanded via a MicroSD card. The Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The device comes with a single-lens camera setup which houses a 13megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front snapper has an 8megapixel camera, which will be assisted by a flash in low-light situations. The single variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and it will sell on Flipkart exclusively.