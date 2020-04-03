Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched; check out specifications, price

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola has introduced the Moto G8 Power Lite phone. The Lenovo Moto G8 Power Lite is a stripped-down version of the Moto G8 Power which was launched last month. Mexico and Germany will get to use the Moto G8 Power Lite before anyone else in the world.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a three-camera set-up at the rear. This includes a 16-MP main sensor which has an f/2.0 aperture and a Probabilistic Data Association Filter (PDAF). The 16-MP camera is added by a 2-MP macro lens and a 2-MP depth lens both have f/2.4 aperture.

The Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch in-plain switching LCD screen. The screen has a waterdrop-style notch, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. The phone runs on the now-dated Andriod 9 which is powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 SoC processor. The phone has 4GB of RAM and internal storage space of 64 GB. A MicroSD card can be used to buff the internal storage space to 256 GB.

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on a 5,000 mAh battery which is capable of 10W fast charging. The 5,000 mAh battery can support up to 19 hours of video screening and up to 100 hours of music. The Moto G8 Power Lite has a Micro-USB charging port.

Other features on the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, A-GPS, and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS). The Moto G8 Power Lite is also water repellent and features a rear fingerprint scanner. The phone will have two colour variants, Arctic Blue and Royal Blue.

Moto G8 Power Lite price

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at 169 Euro which is roughly equivalent to Rs 13,900. After Mexico and Germany, the phone would be made available in Europe, Asia and Australia in the coming weeks. Lenovo has not announced when exactly the phone would be made available in India for purchase.

