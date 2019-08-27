Motorola One Action launched for Rs 13,999

Just a couple of days after the launch of Xiaomi's A3 Android One smartphone with the triple camera module, Lenovo-owned Motorola introduced One Action with an ultra-wide action camera. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999 and will be available on Flipkart from August 30.

Running Android One software, the highlight of the phone is the new sensor that captures video in landscape format even when the phone is held vertically. The action camera supports 4K recording with 117-degree field of view. The other two cameras at the rear include a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front is a 12MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone packs in a 6.3 inch full HD+CinemaVision (21:9) display. Being on the Android One platform, it runs on Android 9 and will be entitled to the next software update as and when released. It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset with an octacore processor and paired with 4GB of RAM. The device has an onboard storage of 128GB and can be expanded up to 512GB using an expandable memory card.

The phone comes with 3500 mAh battery which the company claims lasts for 11 hours of movie playback. The phone will be available in just one denim blue colour. The launch offers on Flipkart and for Jio users include three months no cost EMI on all credit and debit cards, up to Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards and Rs 2,200 cashback and additional data of up to 125 GB for Jio subscribers.

Also read: Motorola India launches Action One smartphone, priced at Rs 13,999

Also read: Motorola One Vision: At Rs 19,999, the smartphone faces tough competition with Xiaomi, Realme