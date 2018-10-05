Motorola One Power to go on first sale in India today via Flipkart

Motorola One Power will go on its first sale in India today. The new Motorola device will add to the Android One portfolio in India. Since the Indian market has been reacting well to stock Android phones since the launch of Xiaomi's Mi A1, Nokia and Motorola have also started focusing on this aspect. The Motorola One Power is now going against the Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The One Power is equipped with Snapdragon 636 and is priced at Rs 15,999 for the single 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart at 12 pm.

The Motorola One was first unveiled at the IFA this year. The company had also announced an India-exclusive Power edition. What differentiates the power edition from the normal Motorola One is the battery size. The One Power comes with an extraordinary 5000mAh battery unit which should last for two days on a single charge. Motorola will also provide a turbocharger with the device which the company claims can provide 6 hours of battery in just 15 minutes of charge.

Being an Android One device, the Motorola One Power will get the new Android 9 Pie update soon. The company even announced that the One Power will be getting the Android 9 Pie as a part of the soak test programme.

In terms of display, the phones sport a relatively large 6.2-inch FullHD+ LCD display which Motorola likes to call Max Vision panel.

The One Power comes with a dual camera setup with one 16MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. In terms of connectivity, the device gets Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot. Motorola One Power also comes with the standard positioning systems like GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear panel with Motorola's logo placed inside it.