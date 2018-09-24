Motorola One Power launched in India at Rs 15,999; features, availability

Motorola unveiled the One Power, its new series that comes with Android One out of the box. The device will go against Nokia 6.1 Plus and Xiaomi's Mi A2. The new handset will be an online-exclusive device and is aimed at competing with Chinese smartphone manufacturers that have come to dominate the mid-range segment.

The Motorola One Power has a few tricks up its sleeve to make it stand apart in the increasingly crowded mid-range segment. The smartphone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, fast charge feature, massive display and all the perks that come with an Android One smartphone.

The Motorola One Power will be available via Flipkart on October 5 at 12 pm. Interested buyers can even register for the sale from September 24.

The new device is powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset paired with Adreno 430 GPU. The smartphone comes in a single variant with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. However, the company has provided a dedicated memory card slot that can accommodate MicroSD card memory card of up to 256GB.

The device is rather large thanks to the 6.2-inch screen and 5000mAh battery which gives it a weight of 205 grams. Motorola claims the battery can last for two days on a single charge. The battery also gives the phone a thickness of 8.98mm.

On the optics front, the device features a dual lens setup with one 16MP lens with f/1.8 aperture and another 5MP lens with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 12MP unit with a single flash and an aperture of f/2.0.

In terms of connectivity, the device gets Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz + 5GHz, Wi-Fi hotspot. Motorola One Power also comes with the standard positioning systems like GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear panel with Motorola's logo placed inside it.

In terms of software, the smartphone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and has been promised to receive the latest Android Pie update soon.