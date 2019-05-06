Nokia 4.2 teaser video confirms May 7 launch; here're the details

We are five months into 2019 and Nokia hasn't yet released a single smartphone in India. We heard several great things about Nokia 9 Pureview at Mobile World Congress (MWC) but the launch date is still unknown. Then there were other mid-range devices like Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 201 that are yet to see the light of the day in India. However, come May 7, Nokia 4.2 will be the first Nokia smartphone to release in India in 2019. Nokia Mobile India has released a couple of teaser videos on Twitter confirming the launch date.

Nokia 4.2 will come with a unique notification LED power button which will light up whenever you receive a notification. The Twitter teaser posted by Nokia Mobile India shows the notification light illuminating around the power button.

All your answers are a tap away. 4 days before you can #DoItAll Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/r4Jwsxj744 - Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) May 3, 2019

The second teaser video on the Nokia Mobile India Twitter accounts shows the phone with a dual camera setup with an LED flash.

Your powers are just a click away. 3 days before you can #DoItAll Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0G8J2ETWfr - Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) May 4, 2019

As per the leaks, the phone will have a combination of a 13-MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there will be an 8-MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Nokia 4.2 will come with a Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable and can be extended using a microSD card slot to 400GB. The phone will have a 5.71-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1520 X 720 pixels and 270 PPI pixel density. The phone measures 148.95 x 71.30 x 8.39 mm and weighs 161 grams. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, backed up by 3000mAh battery.

For connectivity, Nokia 4.2 will have 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, FM Radio, NFC, Google Assistant button and USB Type-C port.

Edited By: Udit Verma

