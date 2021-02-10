Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launch in India: Check price, features, other details

HMD Global announced the launch of Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, and TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds called Nokia Power Earbuds Lite on Wednesday. Both Nokia phones are budgeted smartphones with a price range of Rs 10,000- 15,500. Both Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates.

About Nokia 5.4:

Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD plus punch-hole display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It is a dual SIM phone that allows two nano-SIM cards. Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It starts at a price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB and its 6GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499.

The phone's camera is a combination of dual 48-megapixel sensors, a 2-megapixel depth camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It supports LED flash as well. The front camera is 16-megapixel, which is included in the punch hole.

The phone can be bought in two colour options including Polar Night and Dusk. The sale of the phone will start on February 17.

About Nokia 3.4:

The phone features a 6.39-inch HD plus punch-hole display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Nokia 3.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Nokia 3.4 will feature a triple camera set-up, which includes a 13-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera with LED flash. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options are 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, and GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo.

The phone is available in the 4GB RAM+64GB storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. Customers will get two colour options--Fjord Dusk and Charcoal colour.

The Nokia 3.4 can be pre-booked on the Nokia's website from February 10 while the sale on other e-commerce website and offline retails store will start from February 20.

Customers who will pre-book the Nokia 3.4 on Nokia.com can bundle it with Nokia Power Earbuds Lite to avail of a discount of Rs 1,600. This offer is valid for the pre-booking period between February 10 and February 19.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite:

It is said to offer up to 35 hours of playtime. The earbuds feature 6 mm graphene drivers and come with IPX7 waterproofing for up to 30 minutes in 1m of water. The battery capacity of the case is 600 mAh. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will be available in Snow and Charcoal colour options at Rs 3,599. The Nokia power earbuds will be available on Nokia.com and Amazon.in starting February 17.