Nokia 7.1 launched with Android One, Snapdragon 636: Price, features, availability

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 in the affordable premium segment with a HDR10 capable screen, Android One affiliation and Snapdragon 636. The USP of the device is its 5.84-inch screen with a Full HD+ (1080X2280 pixels) resolution. The screen comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Nokia 7.1 also comes with real time SDR to HDR conversion pipeline.

In the camera department, the Nokia 7.1 features a dual camera setup at the back with 12MP and 5MP sensors. The primary 12MP sensor has a 1.28 micron pixel size and f/1.8aperture. The front has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 AI-enhanced face unlock feature. The optics on Nokia 7.1 comes with Zeiss lenses on top.

On the inside, the Nokia 7.1 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Nokia 7.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and comes affiliated to the Android One programme. It will be updated to Android 9 Pie via an update in November. The device will also receive two-year-long period of major updates and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 7.1 will be available for pre-order in Europe from October 5, which will begin in other markets from next week. The new smartphone will be available from October 28. The 3GB/32GB variant has been priced at 299 euros, whereas the 4GB/64GB variant has been priced at 349 euros.