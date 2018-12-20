Nokia 8.1 to go on sale for the first time today

HMD Global's Nokia 8.1, will go on sale at 1:00 PM today. Earlier, it was expected to go on sale tomorrow i.e. December 21. However, the company has decided to begin the sale of the Nokia 8.1 one day early on Amazon India.

Nokia 8.1 features a notched 6.18-inch Full-HD+ PureDisplay with HDR10 support. It is powered by Qualcomm's new octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and runs on Android Pie. The phone is the successor to the popular Nokia 7 Plus that was launched earlier in 2018.

Nokia 8.1 carries a dual-Sim (nano) slot and is part of the Android One programme and therefore is guaranteed to receive at least two major Android OS updates. As far as display is concerned, the phone's screen has a 18.7:9 aspect ratio, i.e. 81.5% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and is capable of a 96% colour gamut.

Coming to the optics, Nokia 8.1 will offer a Zeiss-branded dual cameras on the back with a 12MP + 13MP configuration, and a 20MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options are said to include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone are rumoured to include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Compass/ Magnetometer, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

The Nokia 8.1 price in India has been set at Rs. 26,999 for its sole 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and it will be available in Blue/ Silver and Iron/ Steel colour variants.