Nokia C3, 5.3 smartphones, Nokia 125, 150 feature phones launched in India

The official licensee for Nokia phones, HMD Global, has launched a slew of phones for both feature phones and smartphone users. Announced ahead of the festive season, the launch includes two smartphones and two feature phones.

"Our aim is to bring great smartphone experiences to as many fans across the world as possible, at a selection of accessible price points. Our launches of Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in India today are a testimony to this goal, ahead of the festive season. The Nokia C-series smartphones empower users to upgrade from a feature phone to an affordable smartphone experience in select markets", says Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Making a global debut, the Nokia C3 focuses on all-day-long battery along with a good camera and Android 10 experience. It features a 5.99-inch with adaptive brightness. Running on Android 10, it is powered by an octa-core processor. Nokia C3 houses the biometric fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. This - made for India, made in India - smartphone hopes in helping consumers switch to an affordable and reliable smartphone.

This dual SIM smartphone will be available starting September 17 with a starting price of Rs 7,499 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

Along with the C3, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 5.3. This smartphone features a large 6.55-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor. It has an AI-powered quad-camera setup including the wide-angle and macro lens. Nokia 5.3 promises to offer two-day battery backup. Featuring a Nordic-inspired design, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a sleek glass front with a durable composite back and will be available in two - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. Already available for purchase, the Nokia 5.3 has been priced starting Rs 13,999 for the entry-level model and Rs 14,499 for the higher-end variant.

On the feature phone front, the Nokia 125 comes with a 2.4-inch screen with bigger buttons. Priced at Rs 1,999, it features the classic game Snake, wireless FM Radio, and storage capacity of 2,000 contacts and up to 500 messages. The Nokia 150, on the other hand, also features a 2.4-inch display, has an MP3 player on board with an expandable memory of up to 32GB, a VGA camera with a flash, and claims to last for weeks on standby. Priced at Rs 2,299, the Nokia 150 has a durable polycarbonate shell.