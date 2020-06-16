Nokia relaunches iconic 5310 feature phone; check out price, features, availability

Nokia has brought back the classic 5310 feature phone that was one of the most popular options a decade ago. HMD Global launched the phone with the popular Xpress Music edition feature phone today. While the design of the device is similar to the previous model, the device will have some features that are targeted towards music lovers.

The Nokia 5310 price in India is Rs 3,399 and will be available for purchase online via Amazon and the Nokia online store from June 23. Most specifications are known since the phone was launched globally in March.

The phone is available in two colour variants- White Red and Black Red. Nokia 5310 weighs 88.2 gram and is 123.7 mm long, 52.4 mm wide and 13.4 mm thick. Nokia 5310 feature phone sports a 2.4" QVGA display.

The latest Nokia 5310 is powered by a removable 1200 mAh battery and is based on the series 30+ operating system. It has 8 MB Ram, 16 MB internal storage that can be expanded upto 32 GB and supports both Dual SIM as well as Single SIM. It offers a talktime of upto 20.7 hours both on single SIM and dual SIM modes.

Since the phone is targeted towards music lovers, it features a built-in MP3 player, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack. This device also features dual front facing speakers.

