OnePlus 8 launch on April 14: New products to be launched; check out colour, features, other details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. The launch which will be conducted via Oneplus' Instagram, will also see the launch of a slew of other products along with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The phone company has stated that a new "Bullet Wireless earphones" will also be unveiled at the launch event.

According to India Today, these earphones would be called "Bullets Wireless Z". These wireless earphones will be available in four colours - white, black, light green, a purple shade from the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Just like the older model, one will enjoy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z for 10 hours in just 10 minutes of charging.

Regarding this, the OnePlus India tweeted, "An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon". Users will be able to "charge for 10 minutes, enjoy for 10 hours," the company added.

These earphones will be IP55 water and dust certified. The Chinese mobile-making company has reportedly managed to get the Bluetooth latency down to 110ms-much lower than the 144ms latency time on the AirPods Pro from Apple.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei will be hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram Live on April 11.

