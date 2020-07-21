OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds launch today: When & where to watch livestream

OnePlus on Tuesday will be launching its new smartphone along with the company's first wireless (TWS) earbuds-OnePlus Buds. OnePlus Nord launch will take place at 7:30 pm IST today. According to OnePlus, the launch event will get a special augmented reality (AR) coverage.

How to experience OnePlus Nord launch event:

The event will be streamed live through a dedicated microsite on the OnePlus website. Also, OnePlus has designed a dedicated OnePlus Nord AR app for both Android and iOS devices for the launch event. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In addition to this, YouTuber Unbox Therapy will be live streaming the entire Nord launch on YouTube, and the OnePlus Nord AR page.

Where's the party at? Right here: https://t.co/h0n4rE2FYU Join us for a live discussion as we launch #OnePlusNord and #OnePlusBuds today (and get some rewards) - OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2020

OnePlus Nord price and specifications:

The price of Nord will be announced in today's event. However, OnePlus already confirmed that Nord will cost under $500 in a video released last month.

Besides, Nord will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 6.55-inch 90Hz OLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It's also expected to have a 48-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. According to 9to5 Google, Nord phone will come with Google's Messages and Phone apps installed instead of its own SMS and dialer. OnePus Nord will also have Google's Duo video chat app pre-installed.

OnePlus Buds specifications:

It is expected to have a similar design of Vivo's TWS Neo wireless buds. The OnePlus Buds will have up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. According to 9to5 Google, OnePlus Buds will be available in three colors-blue, black, and white.

In the latest OnePlus 8 update, OnePlus added a OnePlus Buds apk with full res images of the OnePlus Buds. Here are the renders. pic.twitter.com/KJFskESIpN - Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020

OnePlus Buds will come with support for Dolby Atmos, and a 'Find My Device' feature to locate the buds. Besides, Buds will also detect when they're removed and automatically pause music or audio.