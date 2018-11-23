Oppo A7 to launch in India with a water-drop notch; check out price, specifications

Oppo has announced its new A-series smartphone in India called A7. The mid-segment Oppo A7 was recently launched in China and is listed on both Oppo's India site and Amazon India. The company announced the impending launch of the phone on Twitter.

Being a mid-range phone, Oppo A7 will go head-to-head with Xiaomi's Redmi devices. It will feature 4230 mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The phone will come with a 3.5 mm audio jack, an AI selfie camera and USB OTG support. The phone also comes in multiple colour options and runs the Oppo's own skin on top of Android 8.1.

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 88.3% screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. It is driven by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

Looking at the optics, the Oppo A7 comes with a dual camera setup at the back. There is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Oppo A7 consist of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONAS. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 155.9x75.4x8.1mm, and weighs 168 grams.

The Oppo A7 is available in only one variant in China, which is the one with the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 4GB RAM Indian variant is expected to cost somewhere around Rs 16,990. Amazon India has also listed the availability of A7 but without the price.