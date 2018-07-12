Oppo Find X with no-notch display launched in India at Rs 59,990

Oppo Find X was launched in Paris last month and now it is hitting Indian shores. The unique flagship from Oppo will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and Oppo's offline channels as well. The device is available in a single variant which is priced at Rs 59,990.

The price tag brings the phone against competition with the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+. However, Oppo is banking on the smartphones new technology and almost no-bezel design to go against industry giants.

The Oppo Find X comes with a moving slider-like section that houses all three (dual real and one front) camera modules of the device. The slider also hides a facial recognition scanner in the pop-up. The swivel mechanism of the Find X enables it to go almost bezel-less with a screen to body ratio of 93.8 per cent.

To go with the new design philosophy, Oppo had to make a few compromises as well. The Find X does not come with a fingerprint sensor but is confident about the facial recognition system on the device. The mechanism is similar to the one found on iPhone X. The phone has a dot projector, flood illuminator and infrared camera to detect facial features in dark scenes as well.

Specifications

The phone comes with a massive 6.4-inch AMOLED with FullHD+ resolution and curved sides. The back and front panel are both built with glass but there's no wireless charging on the phone.

The processor is a Snapdragon 845 chip, which is currently the best there is from Qualcomm. Oppo revealed a single variant of the device at the Paris launch event and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which can be expanded further.

In the camera setup, Oppo Find X comes with a dual lens on the back. It has one 16megapixel unit and another 20megapixel shooter. The front panel has a 25megapixel camera. The primary camera even supports OIS for stability.

The device comes with Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box and has Oppo's Colour OS 5.1 over it. The device is also eligible for Android P Beta. The battery is a modest 3,730 mAh unit but it comes with VOOC fast charging support. The Oppo Find X comes with a USB Type-C port but lacks a dedicated headphone jack.

During the Paris launch event Oppo had also revealed a special edition Oppo Find X. The special Lamborghini edition of the device comes with Super VOOC charging technology. According to the company, this phone can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in just 35 minutes.