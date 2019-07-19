Oppo K3 set to launch today at 6pm; check specifications, features, price in India

Chinese phono major OPPO is all set to launch Oppo K3 in India today at 6pm IST. The phone was recently launched in China and boasts of an in-display fingerprint scanner, pop-up selfie shooter and dual cameras at the back. Oppo is widely recognized for its pioneering technology that helps enhance the smartphone experience for consumers and Oppo's new K series is no different. The Oppo K3 launch comes just a day after the company announced the release of the Oppo A9 in the country. The Oppo A9 offers a large 4,020mAh battery and dual rear cameras at the back.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the all-new Oppo K3 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and DC dimming feature. The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Under the hood, Oppo K3 is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a big 3765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo K3 will take on Xiaomi's Redmi 7 Pro and Samsung's M- series smartphones. In China, the price of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Oppo K3 starts at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100), while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 19,100). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 23,200) in China.

For optics, the Oppo K3 comes with a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is a 16-MP primary camera assisted by a 2-MP depth sensor.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Oppo K3 has a WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C and GPS + GLONASS for connectivity.

