Oppo launches Reno 4, Reno 4 Pro with triple cameras, 5G: check prices, features

Oppo has launched its latest smartphones - Reno 4 Pro and Reno 4 - in China. Both these smartphones come with 5G connectivity and Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC. The company also said that these phones would soon be available in India with localised features.

Both Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 carry a triple camera setup along with a laser detection auto-focus lens at the rear. The new Oppo phones also offer 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge support. Oppo Reno 4 has features like dual selfie cameras and a slightly larger battery, but the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has superior camera specifications.

Price

The Oppo Reno 4 costs CNY 2,999 (Rs 32,000) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and CNY 3,299 (Rs 35,200) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, on the other hand, costs CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,500) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and CNY 4,299 (Rs 45,800) for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Colour

This Oppo Reno 4 is available in three colour options - Galactic Blue, Space Black, and Space White - while Oppo Reno 4 Pro is available in Galactic Blue, Sparkling Red, Space Black and Space White colours.

Specifications

Oppo Reno 4: The new Oppo Reno 4 runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with dual selfie hole-punched camera on top. There is also a triple camera setup at the rear of the phone which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP monochromatic sensor and a laser detection autofocus lens.

The Oppo Reno 4 has a 4,020mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint reader and offers connectivity features like 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 765G SoC as Oppo Reno 4.

In terms of camera, Oppo Reno 4 Pro offers a triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 13MP telephoto lens and a laser detection autofocus sensor. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a single hole-punch display cutout with a 32MP camera on the front.

The smartphone gets is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and has 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge support. In terms of security and connectivity options, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and has Bluetooth, 5G, Wi-Fi and a USB Type-C port.