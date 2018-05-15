Oppo Realme 1 launched at Rs 8,990; sale details, offers and specifications

Oppo has launched its sub-brand Realme in India with the Realme 1. The company is calling it a premium mid-range smartphone brand. The company calls it a brand which is "made-in-India and made-for-India". Realme has promised a 360 degree customer service to build the buyers trust in the new brand.

The device is available in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which will sell at Rs 8,990. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will sell at Rs 13,990. The device will be available exclusively on Amazon India. The company will launch another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which will be priced at Rs 10,999.

The first sale of the device will be conducted on May 25, noon onwards. Reliance Jio is giving out offers worth Rs 4,850 with the device. Also, the Realme has tied up with SBI bank to offer 5 per cent cashback. The company is also packaging a free screen guard and case for the Realme 1.

The company claims the phone will be the Real disruptor in the smartphone segment that has witnessed a furious competition from giants like Xiaomi, Huawei and Motorola. Here's a look at details about the phone.

Specifications



Design

The company is selling the device with something called a diamond back which they claim is a strong departure from the bland design language that is prevalent with the competition.

Display

The Realme 1 sports a FullHD+ display panel that stretches across 6.0 inches diagonally. The company claimed an 85 per cent screen to body ratio.

Processor

The device will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P60 which the company claims is the first smartphone powered by 12nm processor. Compared to the previous generation the chipset is claimed to be 50 per cent faster and 25 per cent more efficient.

Camera

As the device is being built with youth in the mind, the device front camera is expected to be the USP of the device. Realme claims that the device will use AI Shot which to beautify selfies. The camera can recognize 296 facial spots to give customized results. The camera app also gets a Bokeh model. The phone has a 13megapixel single-lens rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing snapper.

Other Details

Realme 1 will come with Color OS 5.0 which is built over Android 8.1 out of the box. The device will also come with two SIM slots and an additional MicroSD card slot. The device is powered by 3,400mAh battery.