Oppo's Reno smartphone to launch at 11:30 am today: Expected price, specifications

Oppo is all set to launch its Reno flagship smartphone at an event in Beijing, China, at 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST) today. The Oppo Reno will be launched in two variants -- the Standard Edition and 10x Zoom Edition. Oppo has been testing Reno, and there have been several leaks already especially of the wedge-shaped camera. Earlier, Oppo had shown off 10x Zoom technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

Meanwhile, Brian Shen, Oppo VP, revealed the other variant of the smartphone on Weibo. The phone is called 'standard variant' for now. This one could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and will use a heat-conducting gel and graphite sheet to dissipate heat. The standard variant could be a gaming-centric phone as the cooling methods would help to keep Oppo Reno phones from getting warm. There is also an Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, which is all about the camera.

While the 'Standard' variant will run on Snapdragon 710, the Reno 10x Zoom Edition is expected to be the flagship offering, and run on the top-end Snapdragon 855 SoC. As far as other specifications are concerned, the smartphones will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and 256GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants. Oppo is also teasing VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, and NFC connectivity. The display will be an AMOLED one certified by TUV Rheinland. The display, without a notch, gives the smartphone a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with a 1.59mm bezel and a 3.49mm chin.

As for the cameras, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition will feature 48-MP high-resolution primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7, an 8-MP 120-degree ultra wide-angle lens, and a 13-MP telephoto lens. There will be dual OIS technology. The camera will be able to take intelligent portrait photos, as well as enhanced colour correction for lifelike skin tones. The camera will also have an Ultra Clear Night View 2.0 mode for better low light photography.

The Oppo Reno smartphone will come in Black, Green, Purple, and Pink colour options. There are also rumours that the upcoming Reno device will be a 5G phone backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The Reno smartphones are rumoured to cost between VND 14,000,000 and VND 15,000,000 (approximately Rs 41,300 - Rs 44,000) in Vietnam.

