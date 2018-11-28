Oppo to launch triple camera R17 Pro; pre-orders to start from December 1

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will be launching its high-end R17 Pro smartphones in India on December 4. The pre-orders for the phone will begin from December 1.

The Oppo R-series smartphones are typically premium phones that have often acted as an inspiration for the OnePlus devices. The phone has already been launched in China and therefore many details are already out in the open. In China the phone was priced at CNY 4,299, which is about Rs 45,000.

As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdorp notch, giving it a 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

#SeizeTheNight with all-new #OPPOR17Pro. Magical gradient design, hidden fingerprint unlock, and breathtaking night shots. pic.twitter.com/RwOT57aVpy - OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 26, 2018

However, the biggest selling point of the R17 Pro is its battery charging speed. Oppo has switched from VOOC charging to SuperVOOC charging. The new method can charge a phone from 0 to 40 per cent in just 10 minutes. The output power is now maximised to 10V, 5A and close to 50W.

Under the hood, the R17 Pro is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC and has 8 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The phone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with Oppo's custom skin ColorOS 5.1 on top.

The Oppo R17 Pro will sport a glass back with a gradient colour design. There's also no physical fingerprint sensor, therefore the phone will offer an in-display sensor.

For clicking pictures, R17 Pro will have triple camera setup at the back. The main camera on the phone is a 20 MP sensor with a fixed aperture. The second camera has a 12 MP sensor and can switch between f/1.5-f/2.4 apertures. The third camera is a 3D depth sensor. The front will have a single 25 MP camera.

