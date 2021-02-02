Poco M3 India launch today: Check expected price, features, where to watch livestream

Poco M3 will be launched in the Indian market on Tuesday, February 2, at 12 PM. The phone has already been launched in international markets last year. Unlike the mid-range Realme smartphones, the Poco M3 could be a device suitable for those on a tight budget.

Poco M3 launch: Where to watch

Poco will launch its budgeted M3 smartphone via an online-only event. One can watch the live event on Poco's official YouTube channel. The live event can also be streamed on Flipkart's website and Poco India's social media channels.

About Poco M3

Since the phone has already been launched in the international market, therefore, its specifications are not hidden from the world. The Poco M3 will have two variants--one with 64 GB internal storage and the other with 128 GB storage.

The Poco M3 will feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display resolution. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, backed by 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

The Poco M3 is likely to feature a triple camera set-up, which includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera lens with f/2.4 aperture. The device also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The previous generation Poco M2 had a 5000 mAh battery.

Poco M3 will give customers three choices when it comes to colours. The phone will be available in these three colours--Cool Blue, Power Black, and flashy Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 price:

Poco M3 was launched in the United States at the end of last year with a price starting at $149 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant and $169 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Therefore, in India, the phone could be priced in a similar range. The 4GB RAM+64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 11,000 and the 128GB could cost around Rs 12,500 in India.

