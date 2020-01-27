Poco X2 India launch date confirmed: Here's what we know so far

The Xiaomi-backed smartphone brand Poco is all set to launch the latest Poco X2 on February 4. The all new Poco X2 will be the brand's second smartphone after Poco F1 that launched way back in 2018. This can also be called Poco's first smartphone after it became an independent brand.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the smartphone brand declared that the latest Poco smartphone is arriving on February 4 and is very smooth.

According to the official Poco site, the phone is set to be the one for gamers as it sports an "extreme refresh rate". The phone also has a "seamless touch response". Poco X2 also has a USB type-C charging port as per the official website. It also confirmed that the smartphone will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack which seems to have metal sides with curved corners.

The dedicated site for Poco X2 also went onto reveal that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor but hasn't specified whether it will be the Snadragon 865 SoC processor. Several media reports suggest that the phone could be based on the Snapdragon 855+ or Snapdragon 765 mobile platform. The website also revealed liquid cooling support and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also being expected that the phone will be marketed as a premium mid range smartphone on the lines of Redmi K30. The e-commerce site Flipkart has also dedicated a microsite for the upcoming Poco X2.

