Realme 7 series launched in India; check out specifications, price

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its Realme 7 series in India. The Realme 7 series consists of two smartphones - Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The phones have been launched via an online event which was live-streamed on Youtube and also on the company's official social media handles.

Realme 7 series specifications

Design: Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display which has a 90hz refresh ratio. The Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the phones have a quad-camera setup.

Rear Camera: Realme 7 has a quad-camera setup in which the primary lens is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Realme 7 Pro has a similar rear camera setup.

Front Camera: Realme 7 has a 16 MP selfie camera while the Realme 7 Pro has a 32-MP selfie camera.

Processor and battery: Realme 7 comes with

MediaTek Helio G95 processor which is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The battery on the Realme 7 has a 30W fast charging feature. On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro

is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with a 4500mAh battery. The battery has a 65W SuperDart fast charging feature which is amongst the best in the smartphone market. Both phones will run on Relame Ui based on Android 10.

RAM and Storage space: Realme 7 comes in two variants with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Realme 7 Pro also comes in two variants which are - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Realme 7 Series Price

Realme 7 6GB RAM + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs 14,999 while 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available for Rs 16,999. On the other hand Realme 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 19,999 and Realme 7 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB variant would be available for Rs 21,999.

