Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launched in India; check out specifications, price, other details

Samsung has quietly announced the launch of two new Galaxy A-series smartphones - Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. Both the phones are an upgrade to the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 smartphones respectively. Since this is just an upgrade, there isn't any drastic design change but Samsung has managed to improve the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 to some extent. Instead of the full HD+ display of the Galaxy A30, the new and Galaxy A30s comes with a HD+ screen. Both the A series Galaxy devices also have a glossy pattern and will be available both online and offline.

The price of Samsung Galaxy A50s in India will start at Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM base variant. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone can be bought for Rs 24,999. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the single 4GB and 64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A50s spcifications and camera

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, based on 10nm manufacturing process. The Galaxy A50s has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB).

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a triple camera setup with a 48-MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Samsung Galaxy A50s also comes with a Night Mode feature; making it the first A-series phone to get the feature.

Samsung Galaxy A30s specifications and camera

Samsung Galaxy A30s features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display and runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. Under the hood, Galaxy M30s has octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC. The Galaxy A30s has 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 512GB. The upgraded Galaxy smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, NFC support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For clicking pictures, Samsung Galaxy A30s has a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera is a 25-MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-MP depth sensor. For selfies, Samsung Galaxy A30s packs a 16-MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

