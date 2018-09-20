Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 unveiled with triple camera, Infinity Display

Samsung unveiled its first triple camera smartphone out of the blue, and it has been placed in the mid-range segment. The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 has been announced by the Korean tech giant today, with other points of interest being a Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a 24MP selfie camera, Dolby Atmos sound and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 features a 24MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and auto focus, an 8MP sensor under 120-degree ultra wide lens, and a 5MP sensor for capturing depth information. The rear camera on the Galaxy A7 comes with a Live Focus feature which allows users to adjust the bokeh effect in an image.

The 24MP sensor on Samsung Galaxy A7 automatically combines four pixels to form a bigger one, allowing for better quality images in low-light conditions. The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A7 has been equipped with Scene Optimizer, which categorises the subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to optimise image quality.

The 24MP selfie camera up front comes with adjustable LED flash, selfie focus for portrait selfies, Pro Lighting Mode, and AR emojis.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy A7 is a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with FullHD+ resolution (1080x2220 pixels). For audio output, Samsung has employed Dolby Atmos sound technology in the Galaxy A7. The fingerprint sensor has been placed at the side and the back comes with a premium glass design.

The insides of the Galaxy A7 feature an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The 4GB/64GB variant will support memory expansion up to 512GB via microSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, VHT80, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (optional), GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, and USB Type-B.

The Galaxy A7 will run Android 8.0 out of the box and support Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. It will be available in blue, black, gold, and pink.

The smartphone will be officially launched at an event in Malaysia on October 11, where pricing and availability details are likely to be clarified. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A7 will be available in select European and Asian markets by this fall, which means it could come to India right after its launch in Malaysia.

"Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world. That's why we're excited to introduce innovative new features to the A series with the Galaxy A7, a practical but powerful device that is built to help make your everyday both convenient and extraordinary," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Edited by Vivek Punj