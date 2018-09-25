Samsung launches Galaxy A7 with triple camera

Samsung has announced the launch of yet another mid-level smartphone. Focusing on millennials, the new Galaxy A7 features a triple camera module at the rear and the fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button on the side.

The Galaxy A7 will be available in two variants -- 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage for Rs 23,990 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage for Rs 28,990. The Galaxy A7 will be available exclusively for two days on Flipkart, Samsung eStore and Samsung Opera House starting September 27, and will later go on sale across 1,80,000 outlets.

Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, says, "Millennials love clicking pictures. And with Galaxy A7, we are ready for the next level of photography, which is the ultra-wide photography".

Galaxy A7's triple camera module includes a 24-megapixel low-light primary lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide lens and a 5-megapixel bokeh lens. Of the three, Samsung claims that the field of view has been increased from 78 degrees to 120 degrees on the 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, helping consumers capture what they see. And it works for both still images as well as videos. The primary 24-megapixel camera also gets an upgrade as it features pixel binning technology that helps in capturing better low-light images.The rear camera setup also supports scene optimiser that can detect 19 scenes such as flower, outdoor, food, and more. The 24-megapixel front camera also uses pixel binning technology for low-light selfies. Another highlight is the 'pro-lighting' that facilitates professional grade lighting effects for the face. Users will be able to use the camera to create AR Emoji that automatically generates GIFs for chats and more.

The Galaxy A7 features a 6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display. The device comes with 2.5D glass at the back and Gorilla Glass 3 at the front. Claiming to acknowledge consumer feedback, Samsung has even embedded the fingerprint sensor to the power button itself (not the first in the industry). For entertainment, the device features Dolby Atmos technology, which can be experienced while listening to HD Content over headphones. The Galaxy A7 is powered by Exynos 7885 processor, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Other than the internal storage, the device supports the expandable memory of up to 512GB. The device is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and runs the Android Oreo operating system.