Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 10.5 with 7,300mAh battery

Samsung has launched another tablet in the Tab A series. The South Korean company continues to sell tablets despite low consumer demand. The new device comes with an updated Qualcomm chipset and mid-range specifications.

The series was first unveiled in 2016 and has received the second update this year. The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT LCD panel with a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

To power the new tablet, Samsung has used a modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The chipset has 8 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 cores and is assisted by Adreno 506 GPU. The chip is built on a 14 nm LPP process. The processor is coupled with 3GB of RAM which should be sufficient for daily usage. The device comes with internal storage of 32 GB which can be expanded up to 400 GB using a MicroSD card.

The new Galaxy Tab A 10.5 can be purchased with cellular connectivity capable of hosting LTE Cat.6 speeds or just WiFi. The device features a massive 7,300 mAh battery which coupled with a modest chipset and relatively low-resoultion can yield an impressive battery life.

The camera setup on the rear comes with an 8megapixel primary sensor with autofocus. The secondary or front facing sensor comes with a 5megapixel sensor with a flash. The tablet gets USB 2.0 Type-C for charging and file transfer. In terms of sensors, the tablet gets an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, RGB and hall sensor.

For connectivity, there's Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with GLONASS and BeiDou3. The devices measures in at 260.0 x 161.1 x 8.0mm and weighs 529g for the the Wi-Fi variant and 534g for the cellular version. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will run of Android 8.1 Oreo. The device's India launch date hasn't been disclosed yet, but stay tuned for latest updates.