Samsung M21 launch today; find out specs, prices

The Samsung M21 launched today, adding to its ever-growing arsenal of phones in the Indian smartphone market.

Samsung has shared posts on the phone's launch. The M21 was supposed to be launched on March 16, but it was later shifted to March 18.

The Korean phone manufacturer launched the phone with a notification instead of hosting a big launch event.

As usual, the phone's specifications were leaked ahead of the launch. The triple set up camera seems to be the highlight of Samsung M21. It includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 5MP Depth sensor. There is a 20MP hole-punch selfie camera on the front.

The M21 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity U Display and has a Gorilla Glass 3 screen. The phone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery and comes with a 15W charger.

Samsung M21 comes in two colour variants - Midnight Blue and Raven Black, has a fingerprint scanner as well as a Fast Face Unlock feature.

It will have an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor and will come in two storage variants - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The device was listed on a Geekbench list with 4GB RAM and running OneUI 2.0, based on Android 10.

The phone is expected to be priced in the mid-range category. The mid-range is dominated by companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, but Samsung already has a footprint in the section with its M31, which was priced at Rs 15,999. The M21 is supposed to be more affordable than the M31.

The Samsung M21 goes on sale from March 23 from 12 noon.

