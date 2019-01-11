Samsung to launch Galaxy S10 and foldable phones on February 20

Samsung has announced the launch date of its 10th anniversary Galaxy phones at CES. According to the reports, the special UNPACKED event will take place on Wednesday, February 20 at 11 am PT at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. The rumours have it that Samsung will unveil three variants of Galaxy S10 - S10 Lite, S10 and S10 Plus. Samsung could also showcase a 5G phone and a Galaxy F foldable phone.

Chinese phonemakers like Huawei are lurking behind Samsung and are ready to take over the tag of the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. However, with slew of new launches, Samsung would be hoping to shake things up and extend its lead over its competitors.

Also Read: Oppo A7 3GB RAM variant launched in India for Rs 14,990

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung S10 will come in three basic options. The Galaxy 'Lite S10' will have a flat screen. Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus models will feature the new Infinity-O display (a punch-hole design) and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. There isn't any news on Iris scanner or the facial recognition system, yet. As per the leaks, the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch screen. The S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch screen, while the cheaper 'Lite' version of the phone will be 5.8 inches.

The pricing details of the Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones were also leaked. As per the leaks, the flat, 5.8-inch version of the S10 will have 128GB of storage and retail at 669 pound (approx. Rs 60,506). The regular, curved version of the S10 with its 6.1-inch screen will come in a choice of 128GB or 512GB of storage at 799 pound (Rs 72,260) and 999 Pound (approx. Rs 90,350) respectively. The 128GB version of S10 Plus will cost 899 pound (approx. Rs 81,308), a 512GB version is priced at 1099 pound (approx. Rs 99,396), and a one terabyte Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is 1,399 Pound (approx. Rs 1,26,529).

Samsung Galaxy S10 will all be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (US market) or the Exynos 9820 processor (markets like India).

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus 7 could be the new speed king with UFS 3.0 storage

Also Read: Xiaomi cuts prices of four smartphones, including Redmi Note 6 in India

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48MP rear camera launched, check out check out price, specifications