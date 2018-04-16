Sony India launches a range of wireless headphones and speakers

With the wireless audio product on a rise, Sony India has announced the launch of the wireless audio range for the Indian market. In all, the company has launched six wireless headphones in sports-series and affordable series and three Bluetooth outdoor speakers.

The wireless sports range include WI-SP500, WI-SP600N and WI-SP700N. The SP700N is the top-of-the-line sports earbuds with active noise cancellation, ambient noise, Sony Extra Bass sound and support for Google Assistant. Sony has also designed a smartphone app for accessing equalizer settings. The earbuds are splash proof, placed in a charging case, and are priced at Rs 12,990. The WI-SP600N boasts the same set of features in a different design. Priced at Rs 9,990, this has a neckband design. The most affordable of the three is the WI-SP500, which supports voice commands for Google Assistant, extra bass sound and 10 hours of battery life and is priced at Rs 9,990.

Along with the sports range, Sony has also launched an affordable wireless range with a starting price of Rs 2,990. The WI-CS300 is a behind-the-neck headphone with in-line remote and voice control for Google Assistant and Siri. Weighing 15 gram, this in-ear headphone has been priced at Rs 2,990 and offers 8 hours of battery backup. The WH-CH400 is an on-ear headphone, comes with an in-line mic for hands-free calling, support for Google Assistant and up to 20 hours of battery backup. The CH-400 has been priced at Rs 3,790. The WH-CH500 for Rs 4,490, along with the features on the CH400, has a swivel design that makes it convenient to carry.

Sony has also introduced three new wireless speakers - SRS-XB41, SRS-XB31, and SRS-XB21 - which are IP687 certified that makes them waterproof and dustproof. Sony claims that these speakers can be washed as well. All the three speakers can be used to connect up to three devices at the same time, which makes switching between the playlist easy. These wireless speakers can be paired with up to 100 speakers over Bluetooth for creating a wireless party chain. Of the three variants, the XB41 and XB31 can be used as a power bank to charge the smartphone battery as well. The SR-XB21 is priced at Rs 7,990, SRS-XB31 at Rs 9,990 and SRS-XB41 at Rs 13,990.

The removal of the headphone jack in the new flagship range and the convenience of using the wireless headphones are contributing towards the growth of the wireless audio category.