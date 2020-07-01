Spotify launches single subscription plan for couples at just Rs 149

Audio streaming service Spotify has introduced a new, first-of-its-kind subscription plan for couples to listen to their favourite music under one account. Designed for audio-loving pairs, with Premium Duo, each of couples will have their own premium accounts under one plan in addition to unique benefits. The service is being introduced in 55 markets globally, including India.

"Today we are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, a first of its kind audio offering for just two people in the same household," says Alex Norstrom, Spotify's Chief Freemium Business Officer. "Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world."

The new service seems to be based on the insights of the Spotify user study. Spotify found that 73 per cent of couples say they listen to music together as a way of remembering happy memories. A total of 63 per cent say they listen to music together as a way of building their identity or creating memorable moments.

Under Spotify Premium Duo, each individual will get their individual premium account under one plan. This includes access to ad-free, on-demand listening and a catalog of more than 50 million tracks, as well as access to over 1 million podcast titles. However, the two users must reside at the same address to be eligible for it. Unique, additional benefits include exclusive access to Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together.

Available for both new and existing subscribers, the former will be eligible to get the first month of Premium Duo for free. However, the existing premium subscribers can switch to Premium Duo by visiting their account page and changing their subscription. Upgrade to Premium Duo will allow subscribers to keep their existing Premium accounts along with saved music, podcasts, playlists and recommendations.

Once again, Spotify has opted for aggressive pricing for the Indian market. While the service is available for $12.99 (or market equivalent) per month, in India it has been priced at Rs 149 per month. Sweden-based Spotify entered the Indian market in April last year and has been competing against the existing international and domestic music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn.

