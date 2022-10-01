5G launch in India: Mukesh Ambani’s 5 goals to transform nation with the ultra high-speed internet services

Speaking at the inauguration session of the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress, ahead of 5G launch in the country, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani calls 5G an acronym for five goals that fundamentally can transform a nation. He said, “5G is much more than the next generation of connectivity technology to my mind, it is a foundational technology that unlocks the full potential of other 21st century technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics, blockchain, and metaverse.”

To enable digital solutions:

5 G-enabled digital solutions can bring affordable and high-quality education and skill development within the reach of common Indians. This will help young Indians realise their full potential by arming them with world class capabilities and competencies so that they can earn more and make India globally competitive.

Affordable, quality healthcare:

5G can affordably deliver high-quality health care to rural and remote areas by turning existing hospitals into smart hospitals without much additional investment. This will make services of the best doctors digitally available anywhere in India, (and) dramatically improve the speed and accuracy of diagnostics and enable real time clinical decision making. All this will enhance the health, wealth, and happiness of all Indians.

Bridging the gap between urban and rural India:

5G can also bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitization and intelligent data management of the agriculture services trade industry, the informal sector, transportation, and energy infrastructure.

Driving modernisation and profitability:

5G can create huge efficiencies in all economic activities, making India a hub of innovation and also help us mitigate the climate crisis for 5G and make available the same powerful productivity tools to small-scale industry and commercial enterprises as used by large capital-intensive businesses. This will drive modernisation and profitability of all sectors of India's economy.

An AI nation:

5G can power India's emergence as the world's intelligence capital. This will help India become a major exporter of high-value-added digital solutions and services.

Achieving these five goals will trigger a huge explosion of entrepreneurship in our country, which in turn will attract even larger investments and create millions of new jobs for young people.

Praising the Indian Mobile Congress, Ambani said the event should soon become Asia Mobile Congress and Global Mobile Congress in the future.

At the inauguration event of the Indian Mobile Congress where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 5G services in India.