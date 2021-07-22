Airtel launches new postpaid plans with more data benefits; Check out details of retail, corporate, family plans

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced new postpaid plans for both corporate and retail customers today. The plans will offer extra data benefits, backed by 5G-ready network and superior digital-first customer care, along with a range of benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools.

Moreover, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan.

Airtel's new retail postpaid plans start at Rs 399 and go up to Rs 1,599. The Rs 399 plan offers 40GB data, added with the Airtel Thanks benefits of Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy (1 year) and free Hellotunes.

The Rs 499 plan gets 75GB data and the Airtel Thanks benefits for this plan and subsequent higher priced plans include one year Amazon Prime subscription and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy and VIP service.

Next is the new family postpaid plan priced at Rs 999, where users can have a total of three connections. A bundle of 210GB data can be divided in such a way that the primary connection gets 150GB data, while the add-on postpaid connections get 30GB data each. Lastly, the Rs 1,599 plan offers two connections in the bundle with unlimited 4G data along with the bundled offer of 200 ISD minutes and a 10 per cent discount on international roaming packs.

Users can also add a secondary postpaid connection in addition to their chosen postpaid plan. Priced at Rs 299 per month, it offers 30GB data along with the Airtel Thanks benefits that the Rs 399 postpaid plan also gets.

The corporate postpaid plans are priced at Rs 299, offering 30GB data, Airtel Call Manager, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music and one year of Shaw Academy.

The Rs 349 plan gives 40GB data and same benefits as the Rs 299 plan. The Rs 399 plan has 60GB data, Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager and Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 499 plan and Rs 1599 plan have 100GB data and 500GB data respectively, along with Tracemate, Google Workspace, Airtel Call Manager, one year of Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy as well as VIP service.

All voice calls, local and national, are unlimited on all the Airtel postpaid plans.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

