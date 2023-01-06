AjnaXR: Made-in-India True Mixed Reality Glasses unveiled at CES 2023

The world’s biggest Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas isn’t just about global technology brands showcasing their innovation and winning accolades. This time around, the Indian start-up AjnaLens, too, received CES Innovation Awards 2023 Honoree for the industry’s most advanced true mixed reality headset – AjnaXR.

Weighing 390 grams, AjnaXR features a Dual 2.1-inch F-LCD display with a 95-108 degree point of view and foveated rendering support. With a refresh rate of 90Hz, the company has designed two versions of the glass. The regular one with 3200x1600p resolution, and the enterprise edition with 5k (4560x2280p resolution). The glasses house adjustable IPD 60-68 mm optics with Adjustable Diopter Support and 2 RGB camera. Powered by the Qualcomm XR2 chip, it packs in a 5500mAh battery for over three hours of continuous usage. These glasses have AjnaVidya learning platform in-built that enables users to up-skill or re-skill themselves in the virtual world.

AjnaVidya platform is built considering developers' requirements and the learner’s market. It also enables the developers to upload their content, which the learners can access and learn from the best of industry-validated courses. The leaderboard evaluates the learner's performance and is accessible to the hiring partners. It acts as a personalised training tool for a wide range of industries, right from automotive, healthcare, and mining to airport maintenance, mindfulness and metaverse creation, and more. It also offers an NFT marketplace to create these experiences faster or monetize their existing asset library. The platform can be accessed through the web app and the entire processing takes place on the Cloud, making it more immersive.

“We are thrilled to launch India’s first True Mixed Reality Glasses and world’s first complete immersive learning ecosystem at a global event, CES 2023. We envisioned representing India and showcasing the talent we have in India. With AjnaVidya and AjnaXR, we aim to provide an immersive learning experience with real-life tools to the trainee and help them get placed at a highly competitive pay scale globally,” says Abhijit Patil, Co-founder & COO, AjnaLens.

As per a recent study by PWC, immersive learning proved to be the most effective way of learning compared to existing industrial training methods. With AjnaVidya, one can be trained 4X faster and will boost confidence while applying it in the real world. Additionally, it's a 52% more cost-effective way of training.

Founded in 2014, AjnaLens is a pioneer of XR in India, and the Indian Army, Indian Navy, DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Vedanta, L&T, and Tata Technologies, among others have deployed its solutions. Its partner ecosystem includes top companies like Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Unreal Engine.

