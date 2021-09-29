Amazon Fall Event 2021: Alexa on wheels?

Techtember is an interesting month for technology enthusiasts. Yes, there's always an Apple event to look forward to, but the following weeks are also eventful with big brands like Google and Amazon hopping onto the launch bandwagon.

On Tuesday, Amazon hosted its annual fall event. Much like its peers, the Amazon launch event is focused on building its ecosystem of products, with Alexa at the heart of it all. However, this time around it wasn't just a new Echo device or an updated Fire Stick that was being launched. Instead, we were introduced to a futuristic device called 'Astro'.

Hello Astro: Alexa On Wheels

Astro is a home robot with a rotating screen that is placed on its base, which moves around on wheels. It really looks like a product straight out of a sci-fi movie or an episode of The Jetsons. It maps the floor of your house, interacts using Alexa commands, monitors your home, whilst recognising your face and following you around.

Suri Maddhula, Director- Software at Amazon sums it up perfectly in a video explaining the science behind Astro. He says, "Astro can see, hear, infer, understand. But then, you add mobility on top of it."

The autonomous device can hit up to 1 m/s speeds whilst waltzing across your house helping you with daily tasks. Astro also has a periscopic camera with an adjustable height that could be used for home monitoring.

Since it is based on Amazon's Alexa, it can also be useful for all the usual tasks including those related to privacy and security.

While a lot of people might not be comfortable by the prospect of a home robot listening in and watching their day play out, it's too early to comment on the safeguards introduced by Amazon to counter such privacy concerns.

We are hoping to review the device, when it makes its way to India. At the time of writing this piece, the Amazon India team had no specific updates to share about the India launch of this device.

While Amazon hasn't revealed the release date for Astro, the device will be available later this year (at least in the US) on an "invite only" basis for $999.

Not just a robot

The company also launched a slew of other devices at this event including a thermostat, the Echo Show 15 (which can be hung on the wall), Glow, Halo View fitness trackers and a bunch of new Ring security devices as well. It'll be interesting to see which of these devices will be launched in India and at what price point. However, it might be even more interesting to hear how Astro eventually sounds with an Amitabh Bachchan (Alexa) voiceover when launched in India.

