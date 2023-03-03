Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot in India, here's what's new

Amazon has released the latest version of its Echo Dot in India, the 5th Generation model, which replaces the 4th Generation model that was introduced in 2020. According to Amazon, the new model provides improved bass and clearer vocals than previous generations.

Notable features of the 5th Gen Echo Dot are its in-built motion detection and temperature sensors, which allow it to automatically turn on a light when someone enters a room or activate an air conditioner when the temperature rises. The device also has a mic-off button that can be used for privacy.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Echo Dot comes with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which is slightly larger than the 1.6-inch speaker in the 4th Gen model. The device retains its spherical shape, and the circular LED ring on the bottom is similar to the previous model. The exterior is finished in fabric, which produces balanced bass and clear vocals, but the 5th Gen Echo Dot does not include a 3.5mm line-out.

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) features dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh, and a Matter controller (currently available only on the Alexa Android app setup, with iOS support coming soon).

As with previous models, users can pause or resume music, snooze alarms, and dismiss timers with just a tap. The device can be used as a standalone speaker or paired with a phone to function as a Bluetooth speaker.

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available in three colours - Black, Blue, and White.

Amazon is currently offering it at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 as part of a launch offer from the original Rs 5,499.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee