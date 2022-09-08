Apple introduces iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus; draws a big line between 'Pro' & 'non-Pro' models

Cupertino giant Apple has announced four new models of iPhone but this year has drawn a big line between the ‘Pro’ and ‘non-Pro’ models. And it’s not just restricted to camera and display but processing power too. And Apple has also ditched the ‘mini’ model introduced with iPhone 11 series and once again has bought back the ‘Plus’ variant.

Display: Apple iPhone 14 continues with the popular 6.1-inch design but there is a new larger sibling – iPhone 14 Plus featuring a 6.7-inch screen. Both models have an updated internal design for better thermal performance, Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision. They also feature the durable Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone— and are protected from common spills and accidents with water and dust resistance.

A15 Bionic, a powerhouse with a 5-Core GPU: Apple has ditched the A16 Bionic chip for the ‘non-Pro’ models and has opted for A15 Bionic with the 5-core GPU. The 6-core CPU handles demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently, and the 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling even faster machine learning computations for features in iOS 16 and third-party app experiences.

Update Camera: Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have got a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and a Photonic Engine for a giant leap in low-light performance. The new main camera features a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9-micron pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization. There is a new Action mode for a smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when the video is being captured in the middle of the action. The new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video.

Crash Detection: With this new feature, Apple provides emergency assistance. The iPhones houses a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope. Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities have been built on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes.

When combined with Apple Watch, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users to help efficiently. When a severe crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely to be in closer proximity to the user, while the call is placed through iPhone if it is in range for the best possible connection.

Emergency SOS via Satellite: The iPhone 14 lineup also introduces Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Satellites are moving targets with low bandwidth, and it can take minutes for messages to get through. Since every second counts, with Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone front-loads a few vital questions to assess the user’s situation and shows them where to point their phone to connect to a satellite. The initial questionnaire and follow-up messages are then relayed to centres staffed by Apple-trained specialists who can call for help on the user’s behalf. However, this Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

iOS 16: Running on iOS 16, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will have a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. The Lock Screen is more personal, beautiful, and helpful than ever with a multilayered effect that artfully sets subjects of photos in front of the time and newly designed widgets that offer information at a glance. With Messages, users can now edit or recall recently sent messages, and mark conversations as unread to revisit them later.

Pricing: Both iPhones have a durable and sleek aerospace-grade aluminium design in five finishes - midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED - in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 79,900 starting September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89,900 starting October 7.