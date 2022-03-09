Apple iPhone SE 2022 launched for Rs 43,900, to go on sale on March 18

In a world where smartphones with 6-inch plus displays have become a norm, Apple has yet again refreshed the 4.7-inch iPhone SE.



The new 2022 model continues to have a sleek iconic design with a TouchID home button. For Rs 43,900, the SE 2022 is the most affordable iPhone featuring A15 Bionic, 5G, and a new camera system with advanced features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.



To be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone SE 2022 will be available for pre-order in India starting March 11 and will be available beginning March 18.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do," he added.



Crafted using an aerospace-grade aluminium and glass design, it borrows the same toughest glass for the front and back from the iPhone 13 Pro series.



Water and dust resistant, the iPhone SE is IP67. Unlike rumours of Apple ditching the TouchID button on the new SE, Apple has retained the familiar Home button with Touch ID. This makes it easy yet secures the hardware, authorising App Store purchases, and more.



Although the younger sibling, it is powered by the A15 Bionic chip packing a powerful 6-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores.



To give comparisons, Apple says iPhone SE is up to 1.8x faster than iPhone 8 and even faster compared to older models. The 16-core Neural Engine is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second, enabling faster machine learning computations for third-party applications, as well as unlocking features for iPhone SE like Live Text in the Camera app with iOS 15 and on-device dictation.



The chip, according to Apple, makes it perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences. Plus, it is 5G enabled and supports wireless charging (Qi-certified) and fast charging.



Continuing with a single camera setup, iPhone SE features a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera powered by A15 Bionic chip with Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.



Introduced with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, Smart HDR 4 uses intelligent segmentation to apply different adjustments for colour, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.



This ensures faces are properly exposed in challenging lighting and renders people in the same photo individually, with different adjustments optimised for lighting and skin tone for each person.



Photographic styles allow users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multi-frame image processing.



Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimising for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo.



Over the last few years, Apple has been aggressively highlighting how its hardware contributes to the environment. The same is with the new iPhone SE as it is made with recycled materials, including 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in the Taptic Engine and audio magnets, 100 per cent recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine, and 100 per cent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap.



With the launch of iPhone SE 2022, Apple hopes to onboard many new users to the iPhone ecosystem.

