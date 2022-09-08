Apple launches entry-level Watch SE for Rs 29,900

Apple unveiled three new smartwatches at its hardware event. While the Watch Ultra – the most premium of the three – stole the show, it was the Watch SE which will prove to be a winner for Apple. Priced at Rs 29,900, it is this new Watch SE that will be the entry point for many aspirational consumers who wish to experience the Apple ecosystem.

Apple hasn’t changed the design on the Watch SE as it boasts the same case – 44mm and 40mm – with a Retina display boasting up to 1,000 nits brightness. But there is a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever. And while the watch is swim-proof, it does not have IP6X dust resistant rating or MIL-STD 810H certification as on the Watch Ultra.

Apple claims this new watch delivers advanced features at a new low price and has received some powerful upgrades including the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor, the same processor that is in Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. This will make the Watch SE 20 per cent faster than the previous generation. Plus, the Watch also gets the new safety-focused Crash Detection feature, and also international roaming.

On the health front, the Watch SE sends high and low heart rate notifications and irregular rhythm notifications. But it does not feature an ECG app or Blood Oxygen measurement. Other health features onboard include tracking sleep stages with the sleep app and staying centred with the mindfulness app.

The 40mm aluminium watch case will be available starting at Rs 29,900 and the 44mm one starting at Rs 32,900 from September 16 onwards.