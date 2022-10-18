Apple launches new iPad in India at Rs 44,900 in four new bright colours

Apple has introduced the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Apple’s new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic 5nm chip which was introduced with the Apple iPhone 12. Apple claims the new iPad delivers all-day battery life. It also gets a new set of cameras which include an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad. The company has also introduced an updated 12MP back camera that is capable of capturing 4K video.

Price and Availability in India

The new iPad is available to order starting today, October 18, at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including the US, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 44,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 59,900. The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver colours.

Features

A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go. Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design. With iPadOS 16 and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation), iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”