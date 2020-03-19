Apple launches new iPad Pro, to be available in early April

Amidst the negative impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might cause, Apple has refreshed its hardware lineup with the launch of the all-new iPad Pro. To be available in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.9-inch - prices for the new iPad Pros start at Rs 71,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. While the iPad Pro is available for online order in the US starting today, the company hasn't announced the India launch date yet. However, sources suggest the India availability might be early April.

"We're making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad. We're thrilled to bring this new way of interacting with iPad to the millions of people using iPadOS today."

Looking identical to the last year's model, the new Pro variants packs in a new processor, camera system along with the LiDAR scanner. And facing stiff competition from Microsoft's Surface tablet, Apple has introduced trackpad support as well. The trackpad support to iPad hasn't been simply copied from macOS. According to Apple, 'As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand.'

Claiming to be faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops, the new iPad Pros are powered by the A12Z Bionic chip. The new chip has been designed for the most demanding tasks, like editing 4K videos or designing 3D models. It features an eight-core GPU along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers.

The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display features P3 wide colour support and the ProMotion technology automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and responsiveness. The Pro camera system on iPad Pro has been upgraded. It now houses a 12MP Wide camera along with a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera. There is also a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensolr which is used to determine distance by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back. Apple claims it to be so advanced, that it is being used by NASA for the next Mars landing mission.

Along with the new iPad Pro, Apple has unveiled a new accessory. There is a new updated Smart Keyboard Folio5 - the new Magic Keyboard. Attaching magnetically to iPad Pro, it puts the multi-touch screen on display with the floating design, that should work well on a lap or a desk. Unique cantilevered hinges allow smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees. The portable and protective design of the Magic Keyboard is designed to deliver a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism for 1mm travel. The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays.