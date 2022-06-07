Apple opens wide range of APIs for 34 million developers

Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) kicked off with the latest software innovation that Apple has been working on and gave developers early access.

WWDC has also invited millions of developers to experiment and integrate with Apple's new features.

The Cupertino giant's developer community has over 34 million Apple developers, and this year’s WWDC keynote saw Apple opening a wide range of New APIs to all of them, to offer deeper platform integration and greater capabilities for third-party apps.

“Apple’s new suite of releases at the WWDC 2022 bring up many new exciting possibilities for developers. The breadth and scope of what was unveiled yesterday are truly comprehensive for developers to be excited about, and work with,” Prabhu Ram, head - the Conference Industry Intelligence Group at CMR told Business Today.

Be the new iOS16 or the MacOS Ventura, the WatchOS or the iPadOS, developers now can create new offerings with these features.

To start with Widgets on the Lock Screen enable developers to surface key information from their apps in a new way, while other new APIs across platforms help them build more unique features. For instance, WeatherKit gives developers the ability to integrate Apple Weather forecast data directly into their apps, and Xcode Cloud — Apple’s continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode — will help developers to create higher-quality apps, faster. Metal 3 enables gaming developers to create graphics with accelerated performance. Apple also made developing for apps for its platforms even more intuitive with improvements to Swift, SwiftUI, and Xcode. And with improvements to SKAdNetwork, ad networks and developers can better measure how ads perform while still preserving user privacy.

“We love collaborating with our developer community and providing them with new innovative technologies that enable them to build the next great generation of apps,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook started the keynote by talking about Apple's Tech Talks, its first online Tech Talk to help developers learn about new technologies and connect them with Apple engineers in live sessions and one-on-one office hours. Apple has also opened Developers Center across Apple Park where developers can engage with Apple engineers.