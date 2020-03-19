Apple refreshes MacBook Air, prices start at Rs 92,990

Along with the new iPad Pros, Apple has updated its most popular computing device - the MacBook Air. Offering up to two times faster performance, a new magic keyboard and twice the storage, new MacBook Air is priced at Rs 92,990.

"From students and consumers buying their first computer to customers looking to upgrade, everyone loves the Mac, and they especially love MacBook Air. Today we're giving it a huge update, with two times faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage," said Tom Boger, Apple's senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. "With its stunning, thin and light design, brilliant Retina display, all-day battery life and the power and ease-of-use of macOS, MacBook Air is the world's best consumer notebook."

Powered by the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors up to 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, MacBook Air delivers up to 80 per cent faster graphics performance. The storage on the base variant has been doubled to 256GB of storage. This 13-inch MacBook Air features Retina display, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, and all-day battery life. Other features include the Apple T2 Security Chip, which checks that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with and provides on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD. There is also a three-mic array for more clear voice capture, Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation, Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector, support for up to a 6K external display, and advanced stereo speakers.

It also houses the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. A redesigned scissor mechanism delivers 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find without looking down. MacBook Air has a unibody wedge design made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium and comes in three finishes - gold, silver and space grey.

Along with the MacBook Air, Apple has also updated the Mac mini as the standard configurations will also feature double the storage capacity. It is priced at Rs 74,900 for 256GB storage, and Rs 1,04,900 for 512GB of storage. Just like the MacBook Air, Mac mini is also made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium.